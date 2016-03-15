🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a full color illustration I created for a subscription box startup we're working with at The Crazy Ones. The smiling box is a more detailed version of the main logo and the illustrations above it represent the content of the first box that will be launched. The tea leaves from left to right are Camellia sinensis (the plant used to make green, black, white, oolong and many other types of tea), the rooibos tea plant and yerba mate. These are some of the most popular types of teas on a global scale and part of the products that will be featured in this box.