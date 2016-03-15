This is a full color illustration I created for a subscription box startup we're working with at The Crazy Ones. The smiling box is a more detailed version of the main logo and the illustrations above it represent the content of the first box that will be launched. The tea leaves from left to right are Camellia sinensis (the plant used to make green, black, white, oolong and many other types of tea), the rooibos tea plant and yerba mate. These are some of the most popular types of teas on a global scale and part of the products that will be featured in this box.