Kalina Ivanova
spacefarm

Tea Box

Kalina Ivanova
spacefarm
Kalina Ivanova for spacefarm
Hire Us
  • Save
Tea Box face smile illustration tea leaves leaves subscription box box tea
Download color palette

This is a full color illustration I created for a subscription box startup we're working with at The Crazy Ones. The smiling box is a more detailed version of the main logo and the illustrations above it represent the content of the first box that will be launched. The tea leaves from left to right are Camellia sinensis (the plant used to make green, black, white, oolong and many other types of tea), the rooibos tea plant and yerba mate. These are some of the most popular types of teas on a global scale and part of the products that will be featured in this box.

812c027f0aa34079ac9ee96aaa5c812e
Rebound of
Happy box logo
By Kalina Ivanova
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
spacefarm
spacefarm
Hire Us

More by spacefarm

View profile
    • Like