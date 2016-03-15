Photo Frame Scene Mockup

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Free photo frame mockup scene in PSD format. This is a fully editable photo frame graphic with real still life objects to enhance the beauty of the scene. Drag and drop your photo or artwork on to the top smart-object layer and save the file to make your design look realistic and beautiful in the setting. The mockup is ideal to display vintage photos, artworks, typography and fonts.
Download Mockup
Check this out:
GraphicsFuel | Our Shop | Pinterest | Facebook