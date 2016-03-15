Photo Frame Scene Mockup

Free photo frame mockup scene in PSD format. This is a fully editable photo frame graphic with real still life objects to enhance the beauty of the scene. Drag and drop your photo or artwork on to the top smart-object layer and save the file to make your design look realistic and beautiful in the setting. The mockup is ideal to display vintage photos, artworks, typography and fonts.

Download Mockup

Check this out:

GraphicsFuel | Our Shop | Pinterest | Facebook