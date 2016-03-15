Fast Company (2)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I am so excited to share the second 1/2 of my illustration for this months issue of Fast Company Magazine! I got to illustrate some sweet 80s characters for FastCo's article about 2016's most innovative companies, this one being Hasbro. I definitely played with My Little Ponies, so this part was close to my heart.
Shots of the mag, and full project coming later this week.
