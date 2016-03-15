Marco Mottura

dEvolve

dEvolve sci-fi gaming illustration fanart demake pixel pixel art video games evolve
A fun take on Evolve, the FPS by Turtle Rock Studios: a simple demake in pixel art, as if the game had been released a couple of decades ago.

Made for the official contest held by We Love Fine (unfortunately I didn't win, but some of the devs approached me via Twitter to congratulate for the work... felt honestly great as a designer and as a fan!).

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
