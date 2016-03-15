🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A fun take on Evolve, the FPS by Turtle Rock Studios: a simple demake in pixel art, as if the game had been released a couple of decades ago.
Made for the official contest held by We Love Fine (unfortunately I didn't win, but some of the devs approached me via Twitter to congratulate for the work... felt honestly great as a designer and as a fan!).
