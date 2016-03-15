Cody Bond

Stay Weird

Cody Bond
Cody Bond
  • Save
Stay Weird lowbrow art weird third eye alien babe colorful stay weird
Download color palette

Stay Weird was created while working as a content designer at Print Syndicate. It has been printed on T-shirts and housewares and is available for purchase at Lookhuman.com.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Cody Bond
Cody Bond

More by Cody Bond

View profile
    • Like