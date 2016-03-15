Mapplinks Digital

Logo Icon Design

Mapplinks Digital
Mapplinks Digital
  • Save
Logo Icon Design target logo icon design logo icon
Download color palette

This logo icon was designed for Akademe, a startup for learning various courses. The logo represents how Akademe can help you reach your target of receiving education, in any field you wish to.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Mapplinks Digital
Mapplinks Digital

More by Mapplinks Digital

View profile
    • Like