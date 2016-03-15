Olga Davydova

Set Of 9 Doughnuts

Olga Davydova
Olga Davydova
  • Save
Set Of 9 Doughnuts sweet material design flat food donut doughnut
Download color palette

It was very funny to make the set of yummy fresh donuts.
What do you think about them?
You can find the set also here: http://www.shutterstock.com/sets/13698777-food.html?rid=2491324

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Olga Davydova
Olga Davydova
Illustration & Visual Brand Identity ✏

More by Olga Davydova

View profile
    • Like