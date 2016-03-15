Matt Hodin

Salvador Daisy by Matt Hodin

Matt Hodin
Matt Hodin
  • Save
Salvador Daisy by Matt Hodin matt hodin design graphic illustration salvador dali
Download color palette

Salvador Daisy by Matt Hodin

My simple play on Dali's famous portrait. Made in illustrator.

@Matt Hodin
www.MattHodin.com
www.Behance.net/MattHodin

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Matt Hodin
Matt Hodin

More by Matt Hodin

View profile
    • Like