DTNT Band Single Cover Illustration

DTNT Band Single Cover Illustration photoshop illustrator vectors artwork music white black girl illustration rock
An Illustration for an 80's Mexican rock-pop band called "DTNT"
This is the cover for their 2016 single "Mírame" :)

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
