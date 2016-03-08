Karina Sirqueira

Education App

Karina Sirqueira
Karina Sirqueira
  • Save
Education App color vod video app education
Download color palette

This is the first Descomplica multimedia content application for smartphones.

You can download here:
https://itunes.apple.com/br/app/descomplica-enem-sem-piracao!/id1068977518?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Karina Sirqueira
Karina Sirqueira
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Karina Sirqueira

View profile
    • Like