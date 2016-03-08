Placeit

Brochure Mockup Featuring a 2 Panel Brochure

Use this 2 panel brochure mockup to help you publicize your business and forget about expensive marketing campaigns. This stock photo mockup from Placeit is really easy to use, just choose an image, drag and drop it onto the template or input a URL address and Placeit will resize it and adjust it for you. Thanks to Placeit you will be able to forget about time-consuming marketing strategies and create eye-catching visual content within minutes!

