Playcation logo

Playcation is a getaway designed to bring the Play back into life. Its about moving your body in fun ways and discovering the abilities and dreams you have lost along the journey of growing up.

It's very much about getting the body to move to encourage physical learning, strengthening, emotional release and expansion.

It's about seeing things with more colour, hearing things in new ways, feeling & connecting to yourself and the world around you with the eyes of playfulness and fun...

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
