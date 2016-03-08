gasta

GastaLoop 009

GastaLoop 009 flat c4d animated gif loop ball bounce animation
Day 9 of my attempt at creating a new looping animated gif every day.
Limits: 50 frames, 3 colours (white, red and black).

This one is done in Cinema4D.
See you tomorrow (hopefully, I'm flying to Germany!).

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
