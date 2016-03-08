Lore Jato

Quando guardi a lungo dentro l'abisso l'abisso ti guarda dentro

Quando guardi a lungo dentro l'abisso l'abisso ti guarda dentro jatonez jato illustration nietzsche ink handletters calligraphy watercolor
Quote from Nietzsche made with Mitchell C0 Nib and Higgins ink. Illustrated with watercolors. 2015

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
