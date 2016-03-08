Lewy Dohren

Her

Lewy Dohren
Lewy Dohren
Her day womans international identity icon branding r e h pink mark logo
HER Accountants... can you spot the 3 characters in there?

Only fitting that I finished this brand on International Woman's Day

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Lewy Dohren
Lewy Dohren

