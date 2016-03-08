Yuta Ohki

myThings

Yuta Ohki
Yuta Ohki
  • Save
myThings yahoo iot android ios app
Download color palette

"myThings" is IoT Platform Service of Yahoo! JAPAN.

I was in charge of the service design and app design.

http://mythings.yahoo.co.jp/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Yuta Ohki
Yuta Ohki

More by Yuta Ohki

View profile
    • Like