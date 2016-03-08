Wallace Chao
Doist

Beyond Time Management

Wallace Chao
Doist
Wallace Chao for Doist
  • Save
Beyond Time Management illustration productivity time procrastination todoist timemanagement
Download color palette

Team illustration for our blog: “Beyond time management: Why we really procrastinate and how to finally stop”

Read: https://blog.todoist.com/2016/03/07/strategies-for-overcoming-procrastination/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Doist
Doist

More by Doist

View profile
    • Like