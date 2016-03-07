James Mansfield

AssetOwl Templates

James Mansfield
James Mansfield
  • Save
AssetOwl Templates styleguide templates ui
Download color palette

Some screen from the style-guide for AssetOwl showing the patterns used.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
James Mansfield
James Mansfield
Designing beautiful digital products that achieve impact

More by James Mansfield

View profile
    • Like