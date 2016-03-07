Layton Diament

Single-Gesture Book Navigation

Layton Diament
Layton Diament
  • Save
Single-Gesture Book Navigation gestures ux side menu after effects
Download color palette

I've been wanting to explore repurposing the side menu as a single-gesture method for navigating a book with multiple books/chapters/modules/etc. Here's my first approach to the concept, using a spring-pop to get the side menu "out in front" of the user's finger, so they can see the rest of the book's hierarchy.

Hope to build this out more in the future, but thanks for checking it out!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Layton Diament
Layton Diament

More by Layton Diament

View profile
    • Like