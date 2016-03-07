Sicheng Lu

Shanghai 02

landmark china city building architect shanghai
Second shot for the landmarks of my hometown, Shanghai.
This building is Shanghai World Financial Center, built in 2008.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
