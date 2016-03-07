Stephanie Irigoyen

why hello there

Stephanie Irigoyen
Stephanie Irigoyen
  • Save
why hello there thanks dribbble first shot animation debut
Download color palette

So excited to finally be on Dribbble! Thanks to @poposhki for the invite :)
I'm trying to get more into illustration and animation, so hopefully a year from now my shots will a huge improvement!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Stephanie Irigoyen
Stephanie Irigoyen

More by Stephanie Irigoyen

View profile
    • Like