Orlando Science Center Business Cards

Orlando Science Center Business Cards
This is the first idea that popped into my head and its one of those rare occasions where its pretty much going to be utilized as is.

I thought it would be fun to highlight with one of the more recognizable features of the Orlando Science Center with a playful message. The back of the card under the ROAR reads "(That means hello in T-Rex)".

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
