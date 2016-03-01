Gemicon Iso

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dribbblers!
One icon from bigger set.
I've been working on icon set that will be release anytime this week or next week.. The style is colorful isometric where the icon still looks simple, the viewer can digest playful information in a simple manner.
It will be optimized for 64px above, none lower than that tho.
________________________________________________
I'm hoping designers can use this for landing page, empty/blank state page.
What do you think? drop comment about your concern/feedback!
WILL you use this type of icon in your project?
________________________________________________
