Jean-Luc Bonifay

Sugar vs Splenda

Jean-Luc Bonifay
Jean-Luc Bonifay
  • Save
Sugar vs Splenda screen printing drawing illustration
Download color palette

Illustration about the sugar lobby making fraudulent claims about Splenda and other sugar substitutes.

(For the complete image check my website jeanlucbonifay.com !)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jean-Luc Bonifay
Jean-Luc Bonifay

More by Jean-Luc Bonifay

View profile
    • Like