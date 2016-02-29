Bryan Walls

Training Wheels

Training Wheels
Excited to have reached my 20th collage shot for 2016! No need for much explanation for my strategy, other than mind bending, random, semi controversial, mixed media compositions. Thanks for the support and please checkout my other shots

