Suiseki Tribute

Gently respectful, cleanly quiet. Answering this relatively simple question is actually quite a difficult task. Suiseki is not merely the hobby of looking at stones in a particular way, but is rather a complex and multi-faceted Japanese tradition whose understanding requires consideration from a number of different angles, but basically form, matter, color and temper.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
