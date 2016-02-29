Jen Moher Sepulveda

Story of U: Dashboard 2

Jen Moher Sepulveda
Jen Moher Sepulveda
  • Save
Story of U: Dashboard 2 invision with made
Download color palette

Updated dashboard, after recording, submitting, and receiving feedback on a new video.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jen Moher Sepulveda
Jen Moher Sepulveda

More by Jen Moher Sepulveda

View profile
    • Like