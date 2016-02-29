I recently learned about a fundraising campaign that fights to end blood cancer and they host these "walks" that many people go to and support!

I wanted to create a t-shirt design for them, this is not official, but I thought it would be a neat post!

If you enjoy, hit "L" on your keyboard! Have a great one fellow Dribbblers!

Find out more information about "Light the Night Walk" here: http://www.lightthenight.org/