Priscilla Alves

Lawyer logo

Priscilla Alves
Priscilla Alves
  • Save
Lawyer logo themis art deco justice law logo lawyer
Download color palette

The symbol of this logo is a art deco version of Themis, goddess of justice, inspired by the sculpture of Alfredo Ceschiatti, located in Brasilia, Brazil (in the background).

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Priscilla Alves
Priscilla Alves

More by Priscilla Alves

View profile
    • Like