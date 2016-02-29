Tao Nguyen's Storm Trooper Character Design Drawing

Tao Nguyen

Here's a character design of a Storm Trooper I did just for fun. I will go in and add some colors later.

If you want to see more of my artwork, please visit me on Facebook or Instagram at "Tao Nguyen Arts".

Thanks for viewing and have a great day!

