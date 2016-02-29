Tamás Tőkés - Inovatom

Robot kinematics

Tamás Tőkés - Inovatom
Tamás Tőkés - Inovatom
  • Save
Robot kinematics lines kinematics movement plan robot
Download color palette

This is part of a project that I'm working on. I hope you guys like it.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Tamás Tőkés - Inovatom
Tamás Tőkés - Inovatom

More by Tamás Tőkés - Inovatom

View profile
    • Like