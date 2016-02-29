Andrew Davies
Paragon Design Group

Sith Lord Pitch Deck

Andrew Davies
Paragon Design Group
Andrew Davies for Paragon Design Group
Hire Us
  • Save
Sith Lord Pitch Deck investment board room star wars blog illustration
Download color palette

Another blog illustration, this one positing the question: "what if the dark side had to pitch for seed funding?"

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Paragon Design Group
Paragon Design Group
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Paragon Design Group

View profile
    • Like