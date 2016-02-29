James Fletcher

Steadfast Design Firm firm rock job design steadfast
I’m very excited to say that today is the start of my first week at Steadfast! I’m super excited and honored to be a part of such a great team, and look forward to the work we'll get to do together, and the learning opportunities that I'm sure will be presented to me.

Created with the Steadfast team

