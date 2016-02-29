Hello! I'm Luca | PERSONAL WEBSITE

The website of a web designer , you know, always remains on the sidelines, but after a long period of work I can finally be happy to announce the release of my personal web site! My work is based on three fundamental concepts : Symmetry elements , clean design and great usability! By combining these three basic points , you get the perfection of visual perception! Stay tuned, soon online!

CHECK THE FULL PROJECT HERE: https://www.behance.net/gallery/34471779/Hello-Im-Luca-PERSONAL-WEBSITE