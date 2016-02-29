Erfan

Erfan
Erfan
skive - logo grid
skive - logo grid rainbow type symbol mark logo letter identity guideline grid freebie flat app
  1. skive_logo_small.png
  2. skive_logo_full.png

@Steffen said the logo grid deserves to have his own dribbble shot.
There u have it. Enjoy!

See the full case study on Behance

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Erfan
Erfan
German UX Director with 10+ years in Product & Branding
