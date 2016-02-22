Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle

Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
2D Pixel Art Tileset game design design game assets 2d pixel art tile set pixel art
Here's a 2D pixel art tileset that I worked on last night. This of course is a simple test to help me get better. I feel the grass could use some work, the shades of green just don't look good enough. I'll probably scratch this and start fresh.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle

