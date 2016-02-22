Saransh Sinha

2. Red Burger, standing by!

Saransh Sinha
Saransh Sinha
Hire Me
  • Save
2. Red Burger, standing by! screenshake art illustration burger rogie king
Download color palette

Another burger. Because, why not?

Made in the style of @Rogie King's Red Five.

I'm doing a series of these burgers. White burgers, neon burgers, surreal burgers.... think of the possibilities! Each one inspired by the art style of the best designers Dribbble has to offer. I'll try uploading a different burger every day until I run out of burgers, or the more likely outcome, I get bored. Interest is a fickle mistress.

If you like this kind of stuff, follow me!

Press 'L' if you think Burgers > Pizza Slices. I'm looking at you Gustavo.

Next up : @Justin Mezzell !

twitterscreenshake.co

Dca4ef31e526d933aae821a435c3c278
Rebound of
Red Five
By Rogie
View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Saransh Sinha
Saransh Sinha
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Saransh Sinha

View profile
    • Like