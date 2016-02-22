2. Red Burger, standing by!

Another burger. Because, why not?

Made in the style of @Rogie King's Red Five.

I'm doing a series of these burgers. White burgers, neon burgers, surreal burgers.... think of the possibilities! Each one inspired by the art style of the best designers Dribbble has to offer. I'll try uploading a different burger every day until I run out of burgers, or the more likely outcome, I get bored. Interest is a fickle mistress.

Next up : @Justin Mezzell !

