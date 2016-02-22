Joyce Bonafini

the tree of shadows

Joyce Bonafini
Joyce Bonafini
  • Save
the tree of shadows illustration shadow whale
Download color palette

a little book about a magic tree
discover the project here!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/33601969/lalbero-delle-ombre-tree-of-shadows

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Joyce Bonafini
Joyce Bonafini

More by Joyce Bonafini

View profile
    • Like