Anthony Summey

RICG Page 5 Detail

Anthony Summey
Anthony Summey
  • Save
RICG Page 5 Detail anthony summey summey illustration sequential illustration sequential art comic book art comic book comic art ricg
Download color palette

A page detail from a comic book project I did for a direct marketing campaign for RICG in New York City.

Anthony Summey
Anthony Summey

More by Anthony Summey

View profile
    • Like