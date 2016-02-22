Zach Urich

Winter Clothes Set

Zach Urich
Zach Urich
  • Save
Winter Clothes Set blue cold winter gloves scarf boots clothes ux ui illustration icon design icons
Download color palette

A few more icons from my Winter Clothing set. Hope everyone has a great monday!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Zach Urich
Zach Urich

More by Zach Urich

View profile
    • Like