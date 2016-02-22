Amanda Penley

Game of Thrones Playing Cards

Game of Thrones Playing Cards flat design illustration dragon design fan art khaleesi vector game of thrones
I'm planning on adding aces - but for now, here are he face cards! :)
More here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/33778670/Game-Of-Thrones-Playing-Cards

