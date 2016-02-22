Free UI Starter Kit – Wintera theme

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello there!
I took several elements that I’ve designed for various projects and inspiration around the web, and collected them into a UI starter kit. This kit is themed, so you have 3 theme choices, to better suit the mood :)
Enjoy, and I’d love to see how you used it in your projects.
Download the kit from here:
http://hilayonatan.co.il/free-ui-starter-kit-3-themes-by-hila-yonatan/