Free UI Starter Kit – Wintera theme

Hello there!

I took several elements that I’ve designed for various projects and inspiration around the web, and collected them into a UI starter kit. This kit is themed, so you have 3 theme choices, to better suit the mood :)

Enjoy, and I’d love to see how you used it in your projects.

Download the kit from here:
http://hilayonatan.co.il/free-ui-starter-kit-3-themes-by-hila-yonatan/

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
