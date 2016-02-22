Michael Hobson

Don't Pitch Me Bro! Ident

Michael Hobson
Michael Hobson
Hire Me
  • Save
Don't Pitch Me Bro! Ident motion design motion graphics motion animation ae after effects ident typography logo gif
Download color palette

Getting to grips with some expressions for bouncing stuff.

Michael Hobson
Michael Hobson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Hobson

View profile
    • Like