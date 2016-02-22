Happy Garaje

Rajah Humabon

Rajah Humabon cebu magellan illustration
It is the 5th centenary of Magellan's expedition to the island of Cebu. This is an illustration of Rajah Humabon - storied king of the island from 500 years ago. Time flies! :-P

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
