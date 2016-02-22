Clémence Taillez

Portfolio #3 Project

Still working on my portfolio. Hope to show you the developped version really soon by my faithful developper Léo Brossault !

Anyway, what do you think of the scroll and the "elastic" effect ?

Thanks for your feedback ! :-)

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
