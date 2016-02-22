Oleg Tischenkov

The robot

Oleg Tischenkov
Oleg Tischenkov
  • Save
The robot future robot kaft
Download color palette

I think the most important experience for digital artists and designers sometime back to the real analog world.

ps: Pens and markers on cardboard.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Oleg Tischenkov
Oleg Tischenkov

More by Oleg Tischenkov

View profile
    • Like