Battery Saver Hibernate

Battery Saver Hibernate ui apps night save power hibernate android battery motion
This is a hibernate apps motion which means stop apps, our users come across 13 countries and some of them cannot understand "hibernate"clearly.That's why we design this motion to better describe it. We want to make it elegant,meaningful and functional.
http://www.effydesign.com/product?id=58

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
