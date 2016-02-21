Mark Manalaysay - Identity Rebrand

Done for a Letter Society Challenge "Advice to your art school self". My previous logo was one I did four years ago, for my final class at SCAD.

So four years later it seemed like an appropriate piece to pick and redo now that I have more experience.

You can see the post on lettersociety.com and if you're interested in the write-up, I did something on Medium too:

https://medium.com/characters-by-the-letter-society/advice-to-my-art-school-self-d3295545b976#.x2cukkyzf