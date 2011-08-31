MadeByStudioJQ

STUDIO JQ - Project thumbnails

STUDIO JQ - Project thumbnails
STUDIO JQ - Project thumbnails
Development of my personal website, project thumbnails for each project.
Each icon lights up or tints out, depending on the work completed for each project.

Please take a look at http://jonathanquintin.co.uk/
Thanks

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
