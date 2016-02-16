Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mario Rocchi
Koombea

Glyph Illustration

Mario Rocchi
Koombea
Mario Rocchi for Koombea
Hire Us
  • Save
Glyph Illustration flat vector strokes cityscape landscape city linear line illustrarion
Download color palette

Wanted to share something I did a while back for a landing page, however it didn't quite hit the mark.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2016
Koombea
Koombea
Hire Us

More by Koombea

View profile
    • Like